Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has reiterated that it is “very clear” that Arsenal were the best team in this season’s Champions League, despite exiting the competition on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners went down 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, yet Arteta was adamant in the immediate aftermath of the tie that his side were superior over the two legs and the entire competition, maintaining they remain in a great position to claim honours next season.

It led to the Spanish coach telling TNT Sports: "I don't think there's been a better team in the competition from what I've seen,” while also claiming some of Luis Enrique’s players had told him they were the superior side in the tie.

And ahead of facing Liverpool this weekend, Arteta doubled down on his comments and maintains his side have been good enough to win two titles based on the numbers.

“100 percent,” Arteta said when asked if he stands by his claim that Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League this season. “Watching it back, watching the stats. It's very clear but its not about the winning probability, it's about making it count.

"We felt in the manner we went out very proud, but we finish the league in the same way, at least to compete in the manner we deserve. We are there, the points we generated in two season, we could have two PLs, we have the numbers to win titles. We’ve been unlucky, you have a big probability of winning it.

“Many factors, you need that [luck] to go your way, there are fine margins.”

Arteta had revealed his pride in his team, hailing their effort in defeat despite suffering with injuries throughout the season.

"I'm so proud of the boys,” Arteta said. “They deserve lots of credit for what they're doing and the amount of injuries. We arrived here in the worst state. You have to get here with everyone fit and available with lots of minutes. They had a week. We came here in a different context. That gives me a lot of positivity for the future.

“I am saying that [the best team lost] because they [PSG] just told me that. Today, I see how much my players wanted it because they were in tears.

"We deserved much more. When you analyse both games, the MVP has been their goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta is confident Arsenal are close to getting over the line ( Getty Images )

"The Champions League is decided in the boxes, and it's won them the game. The result should have been very different. It gives me so much pride, but at the same time I'm so upset and so annoyed that we didn't manage to do it.”

Luis Enrique denied Arteta’s claim, instead labelling the Gunners’ style of play as “clever”.

"The league of farmers, no? We are the league of farmers," Luis Enrique joked. "But it's nice. We are enjoying the result and the compliments of everybody speaking of our team -- our mentality, how we play. It's nice.

"I don't agree at all. Mikel Arteta is a great friend, but I don't agree at all. They played in a clever way, but in the two legs we scored more than them and that is the most important thing in football. Arsenal played a great match, and we suffered, but we deserved to get to the final."