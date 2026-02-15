Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tennis star calls sport a ‘toxic boyfriend’ as she retires aged 25

Destanee Aiava of Australia serves against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open
Destanee Aiava of Australia serves against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open (Getty Images)
  • Australian tennis player Destanee Aiava announced her retirement at the end of the season, delivering a scathing critique of the sport.
  • Aiava described tennis as her ”toxic boyfriend” and issued a “ginormous f*** you” to individuals within the community who had made her feel inferior.
  • She condemned the sport's culture as “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile”, stating it is unwelcoming to anyone who does not fit the established mould.
  • The 25-year-old, who achieved a career-high ranking of 147, claimed tennis had negatively impacted her relationship with her body, health, family, and self-worth.
  • Aiava, currently ranked world No 321, plans to start afresh in 2027, seeking a life where she genuinely loves her work.
In full

