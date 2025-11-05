Premier League footballer ‘threatened with gun’ in north London
- Police are investigating an incident where Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.
- The Metropolitan Police were called on 6 September after reports a man in his 20s was threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
- Tottenham confirmed they are providing support to the 22-year-old Italian international and his family following the incident.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail, and driving without a licence.
- The arrested individual, who has since been bailed, was also allegedly involved in blackmailing and threatening another man in his 20s.