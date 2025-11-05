Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League footballer ‘threatened with gun’ in north London

Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun
Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun (John Walton/PA)
  • Police are investigating an incident where Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.
  • The Metropolitan Police were called on 6 September after reports a man in his 20s was threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
  • Tottenham confirmed they are providing support to the 22-year-old Italian international and his family following the incident.
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail, and driving without a licence.
  • The arrested individual, who has since been bailed, was also allegedly involved in blackmailing and threatening another man in his 20s.
In full

