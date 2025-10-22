Why Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Paris Masters
- Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Masters tournament.
- His decision follows his retirement from an exhibition match at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia last week due to a left leg injury.
- Djokovic, a seven-time champion in Paris, also experienced physical struggles during his recent Shanghai Masters semi-final appearance.
- He expressed hope to play again this season, aiming for the ATP Finals in Turin and potentially an ATP 250 event in Athens.
- Djokovic stated on social media that he has 'amazing memories and great success' in Paris and hopes to return next year.