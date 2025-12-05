Liverpool star urges teammates to ‘find answers’ after latest setback
- Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has described the club's current poor form as "unacceptable", stating they must “find answers” to return to winning ways.
- The team has lost nine of their last 14 matches across all competitions, including six of their most recent nine Premier League fixtures.
- Szoboszlai highlighted Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against Sunderland as an example of their struggles, noting they have not won in their last three home games.
- He believes the team should focus on improving their performance rather than contemplating a top-four finish in the league at this stage.
- Szoboszlai emphasised that both the players and head coach Arne Slot share responsibility for finding solutions and turning the club's fortunes around.