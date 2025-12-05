Dominik Szoboszlai hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool situation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominik Szoboszlai believes Liverpool’s current plight is unacceptable and admitted they have a lot of work to do to get back to winning ways.

Liverpool have lost nine of their last 14 games in all competitions, including six of their nine most recent in the Premier League, and Szoboszlai feels they cannot think about a top-four finish at the moment.

Liverpool go to Leeds on Saturday after drawing 1-1 with Sunderland at Anfield, meaning they have not won in their last three matches at home.

And Szoboszlai said: “It is something that as a Liverpool player, we shouldn't be accepting to be in this situation, to draw at home. Sunderland have a great team, of course, but if we were in the same situation last year, there is no way we would lose points at home. That is what we are missing now, I think.

“We have to get back to winning ways, but there is a lot of work to do. It's the whole package, the whole team and the whole situation, we have to find answers for it. I think we have the people who can come up with some ideas, and then we will see.

“That is what we are trying to do, to get back to winning ways. That is what we are working on every day, trust me. When you wake up in the morning, your head is like, ‘Let’s find a solution to win on the weekend or during the week’. That is what we are trying to do but somehow, it doesn’t work out as well as we would like.”

Dominik Szoboszlai admits Liverpool’s current plight is unacceptable ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Liverpool had dropped into the bottom half of the table before beating West Ham on Sunday and Szoboszlai is not contemplating the prospect of Champions League qualification.

He added: “Right now I think we should focus first on us, and not on the top four. I think there is a long way to go. We have seen many, many comebacks in the history of the Premier League.”

Szoboszlai believes the players have to share the responsibility with head coach Arne Slot for turning Liverpool’s fortunes around.

“He will find a solution, but it is not only him,” he added. “It is also us players because we are on the pitch. He can give the structure and the ideas. Even if they are good, we have to give our best and that is what we try to do every game.”