Donald Trump hails ‘great leader’ Gianni Infantino before World Cup draw

Donald Trump believes Gianni Infantino is a ‘great leader’
Donald Trump believes Gianni Infantino is a ‘great leader’ (Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump praised FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday in Washington.
  • Infantino has faced criticism for his close association with Trump, whose administration plays a significant role in the US preparations for the tournament.
  • Trump lauded Infantino as a “great leader” and claimed record-breaking ticket demand for the first 48-team World Cup.
  • The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the draw determining group-stage fates.
  • FIFA reportedly plans to unveil its own peace prize during the draw ceremony, with Trump expected to be the recipient.
