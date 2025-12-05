Donald Trump hails ‘great leader’ Gianni Infantino before World Cup draw
- Donald Trump praised FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday in Washington.
- Infantino has faced criticism for his close association with Trump, whose administration plays a significant role in the US preparations for the tournament.
- Trump lauded Infantino as a “great leader” and claimed record-breaking ticket demand for the first 48-team World Cup.
- The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the draw determining group-stage fates.
- FIFA reportedly plans to unveil its own peace prize during the draw ceremony, with Trump expected to be the recipient.