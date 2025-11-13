Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai confirms future golf plans
- Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, has officially committed to the University of Miami’s women’s golf programme.
- Her signing was formally announced on Wednesday, coinciding with the NCAA Division I signing window, though she completed her letter of intent last week.
- She chose Miami due to the coaches, its proximity to home, and family connections, with the university anticipating increased attention due to her profile.
- Ms Trump is making her LPGA debut this week at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, having received a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament.
- Ms Trump is recognised for her powerful hitting, and tournament host Annika Sorenstam noted her strong competitive spirit and potential for growth in her short game.