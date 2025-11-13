Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai confirms future golf plans

Kai Trump has joined a golf programme at the University of Miami
Kai Trump has joined a golf programme at the University of Miami (AP)
  • Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, has officially committed to the University of Miami’s women’s golf programme.
  • Her signing was formally announced on Wednesday, coinciding with the NCAA Division I signing window, though she completed her letter of intent last week.
  • She chose Miami due to the coaches, its proximity to home, and family connections, with the university anticipating increased attention due to her profile.
  • Ms Trump is making her LPGA debut this week at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, having received a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament.
  • Ms Trump is recognised for her powerful hitting, and tournament host Annika Sorenstam noted her strong competitive spirit and potential for growth in her short game.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in