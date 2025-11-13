Kai Trump signs university golf contract on eve of her professional debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, has officially committed to the University of Miami’s women’s golf programme, a decision she made over a year ago and never wavered from.

Her signing was formally announced on Wednesday, coinciding with the opening of the NCAA Division I signing window for most sports.

While Ms Trump completed her letter of intent last week during a ceremony at her high school, located near her grandfather’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, the university was unable to acknowledge her commitment or signing until now, in adherence to NCAA regulations concerning signing dates.

Her arrival is anticipated to bring a significant surge of attention to Miami golf.

Hurricanes coach Janice Olivencia acknowledged this, stating: "We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf. Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm."

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s granddaughter has joined the University of Miami’s golf programme ( AP )

Ms Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr, committed to the university some time ago.

She is making her LPGA debut this week at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, where she explained her choice of Miami.

"I love the coaches. It’s close to home. Great school," she said. "I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people that have gone there. You know, it’s a great university and I’m looking forward to playing for them."

A notable social media influencer, her behind-the-scenes video from election night has garnered over 5.1 million views on YouTube, while footage of her attending the Ryder Cup with her grandfather has been viewed approximately 2 million times on the platform.

She frequently plays golf with her grandfather, whose passion for the sport is well-known. "We play a lot," Ms Trump confirmed. "We have a great time out there."

Her LPGA debut this week is courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption. Tournament host and Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who played with Ms Trump recently, expressed admiration for the 17-year-old’s inquisitive nature.

"I just don’t know how she does it, honestly," Ms Sorenstam remarked. "To be 17 years old and hear all the comments, she must be super tough on the inside. I’m sure we can all relate what it’s like to get criticism here and there, but she gets it a thousand times."

open image in gallery Kai Trump attended the Ryder Cup with her grandfather earlier this year ( AP )

Ms Trump is candid about her golfing strengths and weaknesses. She is recognised as a powerful hitter, with Ms Sorenstam particularly impressed by her length off the tee.

However, her short game, specifically scoring around the green, remains an area for development.

Coach Olivencia added: "Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami. She’s a multi-sport athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a true love for the game of golf.

“Kai is very committed to her growth, both as a player and a person. And her emphasis on development will continue to lead her to new heights."

While the university has offered limited details regarding the implications of having Donald Trump’s granddaughter on campus, the Hurricanes programme hopes for as normal an experience as possible for Ms Trump.

"Our team is very welcoming," Coach Olivencia concluded. "They trust in us to continue to invite players to the program that will contribute in their own way, to raise the level of this team. In addition to that, we’re very fortunate at Miami to have a plethora of resources and great support systems.

“This class will certainly have the access our current student athletes have at The U from the minute they get on campus."