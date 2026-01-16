Donyell Malen leaves Aston Villa to join Serie A giants
- Donyell Malen has completed a move from Aston Villa to Serie A giants Roma.
- The Dutch forward has joined Roma on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, and the Italian club will have an option to buy him in the summer.
- Malen only joined Villa last January from Borussia Dortmund and he has made 29 appearances this season for Unai Emery’s men, scoring seven goals.
- He has been pushing Ollie Watkins for a starting berth, but has now opted to move to a different league for the remainder of the season.
- Villa could look to strengthen their front line before the transfer window shuts, and they have been linked with a move to bring back their former striker Tammy Abraham.