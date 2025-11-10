Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Elena Rybakina refused to have photo with WTA boss after her biggest win in years

Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals over the weekend
Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals over the weekend (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to claim her biggest title in three years and a record prize of $5.23m.
  • During the trophy ceremony, Rybakina appeared to refuse to join WTA Tour CEO Portia Archer for a photo opportunity, remaining separate from the group.
  • The incident follows an earlier ban by the WTA on Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, due to alleged abusive behaviour, although the ban was lifted in August.
  • Rybakina, who split from Vukov before last year’s US Open, had previously defended him, stating he 'never mistreated' her, and noted that opportunities for conversations with the WTA regarding the investigation “never happened”.
  • Her victory marked her 11th consecutive win, concluding a strong end-of-season performance after she was the last player to qualify for the tournament.
