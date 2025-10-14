Emma Raducanu loses to player ranked almost 200 places below her
- Emma Raducanu was defeated in the first round of the Ningbo Open in China by World No 219 Lin Zhu, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
- The British No 1 experienced significant physical struggles during the match, taking two medical timeouts for a back injury and having her blood pressure checked.
- Raducanu's movement was severely limited in the final set, contributing to her loss after being a set up against Zhu.
- This defeat continues a challenging run for Raducanu in Asia, following her retirement from the Wuhan Open due to extreme heat and humidity.
- The 22-year-old has now lost her last five matches that went to a deciding third set, and her season may conclude earlier than planned due to ongoing physical issues.