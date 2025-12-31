Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travis Head wants to re-start forgotten Ashes tradition

England finally, finally win an Ashes Test in Australia for first time in 15 years
  • Travis Head hopes to revive the tradition of post-Ashes drinks between Australia and England after the current series concludes in Sydney.
  • The customary post-series gathering did not occur after the 2023 Ashes, with England captain Ben Stokes attributing this to extended farewells for team personnel.
  • Head expressed that mutual respect exists between the teams, despite previous tensions such as the 2023 'spirit of cricket' controversy and recent reports regarding England's mid-series break.
  • Australia currently leads the five-test series 3-1, having already secured the Ashes urn with their victory in the third test.
  • The fifth and final test of the series is scheduled to commence in Sydney on 4 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in