Travis Head wants to re-start forgotten Ashes tradition
- Travis Head hopes to revive the tradition of post-Ashes drinks between Australia and England after the current series concludes in Sydney.
- The customary post-series gathering did not occur after the 2023 Ashes, with England captain Ben Stokes attributing this to extended farewells for team personnel.
- Head expressed that mutual respect exists between the teams, despite previous tensions such as the 2023 'spirit of cricket' controversy and recent reports regarding England's mid-series break.
- Australia currently leads the five-test series 3-1, having already secured the Ashes urn with their victory in the third test.
- The fifth and final test of the series is scheduled to commence in Sydney on 4 January.