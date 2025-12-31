Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Head hopes Australia and England will share a drink after the Ashes winds up in Sydney to revive a tradition that fell by the wayside after the 2023 series.

Players and staff from both teams routinely meet for drinks at the end of an Ashes series but extended farewells for several England personnel prevented it at The Oval after the fifth test in 2023.

Australia batter Head said he looks forward to the prospect of post-series drinks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and that both teams had played the game "in the right way".

"There's definitely mutual respect," he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

"I get along with a couple of them really well.

"There’s some really good relationships with both teams. I'm looking forward to having a beer with Ducky (Ben Duckett).

"So, yeah, it d be a nice moment. It's obviously nice going there knowing that we've won the series."

The proposal comes amid controversy surrounding the tourists’ drinking habits, with an investigation launched following reports that England’s mid-series break in Noosa resembled a “stag do”.

A host of TV crews, photographers and reporters followed them to the coast and some of the coverage has focused on the amount of time some individuals, including Duckett, spent in bars.

England’s managing director Rob Key, who did not join the group in Noosa, insisted he had no problem with the break, but would not be happy if he found evidence of over-indulging.

England managing director of cricket Rob Key (left) says an investigation into England’s drinking habits has been launched ( PA Wire )

Australia lead the five-test series 3-1, having retained the urn with victory in the third test in Adelaide.

Relations between the teams soured during the 2023 series due to a "spirit of cricket" furore after Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps in a controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow.

Australia players were abused by England fans in the Long Room at Lord's, and England head coach Brendon McCullum told the BBC he could not imagine his team meeting the tourists for beers any time soon.

McCullum later changed his tune after England won the final test at The Oval by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2, saying England would meet the Australians for a beer.

It never happened, though, triggering criticism of England in some Australian media reports.

England captain Ben Stokes subsequently denied any snubbing of the Australians in a post on social media, saying his team's post-series wrap-up at The Oval had taken longer than expected due to player and staff farewells.

The fifth test starts in Sydney on 4 January.

Additional reporting by Reuters