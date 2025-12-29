Two England bowling options emerge for Sydney Ashes Test after Gus Atkinson injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s ever-changing attack will be shaken up again for the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney after fast bowler Gus Atkinson became the latest to succumb to injury.

Atkinson strained his left hamstring soon after picking up his third wicket during England’s victory in Melbourne on Saturday - a first Test win on Australian soil in nearly 15 years - and the 27-year-old has subsequently been ruled out of the Ashes finale.

The damage is a hamstring tear following scans, denying him the chance to feature in the New Year Test, though the exact severity may not be known until further assessment when he returns home.

The Surrey seamer’s departure makes it three bowlers down for the tourists, joining Jofra Archer and Mark Wood on the treatment table.

In Atkinson’s absence, 10-Test Matthew Potts is in line to be called into action as the last unused bowler from the original squad of 16.

open image in gallery Matthew Potts is next in line for a Test recall in Sydney (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

If selected, it would be the fast-medium pacer’s first Test since notching five wickets in a bruising defeat to New Zealand in Hamilton over a year ago.

The 27-year-old Durham star made his Test debut for England in 2022 but is not the only option available to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

Atkinson’s county team-mate Matthew Fisher is the other reserve quick in the side and could be called upon to make his Ashes debut.

One-Test Fisher was added to England’s squad following the withdrawal of Wood, whose knee problems flared up after the first Test, but has yet to feature.

open image in gallery Matthew Fisher could also be called upon to replace Gus Atkinson ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

Potts has 36 wickets in 10 Tests appearances, averaging 29.44, while Fisher won his only cap against the West Indies in 2022, taking one one wicket for 71 in Barbados.

While Atkinson’s absence is confirmed, he will not be replaced in the squad as the Ashes reaches its climax.

Brydon Carse is set to complete five Tests in a row, though could cede new ball duties, with Josh Tongue continuing after two impressive performances in Adelaide and Melbourne.