England suffer injury blow with Gus Atkinson ruled out of final Ashes Test in Sydney

Atkinson’s early exit follows the withdrawals of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer

Brendon McCullum wants England to prove they do not possess a “glass jaw” (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England have suffered a major setback in their bid to win the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney after Gus Atkinson was ruled out injured.

The Surrey seamer’s absence makes it three bowlers down for the tourists, joining Jofra Archer and Mark Wood on the sidelines, with the 27-year-old pulling up during the crushing two-day win for Ben Stokes’s side in Melbourne.

The damage is a hamstring tear following scans, denying him the chance to feature in the New Year Test, though the exact severity may not be known until further assessment when he returns home.

The 27-year-old bows out of his first Ashes series with six wickets at 47.33, having shown glimpses of his ability without ever asserting himself on the occasion.

Gus Atkinson has taken six wickets in three Tests in Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Atkinson’s early exit follows the withdrawals of Wood, whose knee problems flared up after the first Test, and Archer, who sustained a side strain after turning out in each of the first three matches.

All three were in the tourists’ first-choice XI when they hit Australia with a barrage of pace on day one in Perth, but a much changed attack will now finish the series.

No replacements have been called up as England look to reduce the margin of defeat by making it 3-2, with Durham’s Matthew Potts next in line and Surrey’s Matthew Fisher also on hand having previously joined the main squad from the Lions party.

Matthew Potts is next in line for a Test recall in Sydney (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Brydon Carse is set to complete five Tests in a row, though could cede new ball duties, with Josh Tongue continuing after two impressive performances in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Potts has 36 wickets in 10 Tests appearances, averaging 29.44, while Fisher won his only cap against the West Indies in 2022, taking one one wicket for 71 in Barbados.

