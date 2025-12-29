England lose third bowler to injury for final Ashes Test
- Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the final Ashes Test due to a left hamstring injury sustained during England’s two-day win in Melbourne.
- His withdrawal leaves England three bowlers down for the series finale, following earlier injuries to Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.
- Atkinson, who took six wickets in his debut Ashes series, will have the exact severity of his injury assessed upon his return home.
- No replacements have been called up to the squad, though Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher are available options.
- Brydon Carse is expected to play his fifth consecutive Test, with Josh Tongue also set to continue after impressive performances.