Gus Atkinson ruled out of final Ashes Test in Sydney

Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the final Ashes Test, leaving England three bowlers down as they close the series in Sydney.

Atkinson pulled up while bowling in his side’s two-day win at Melbourne and played no further part in the match. Scans have shown a left hamstring injury that will not allow him to feature in the New Year Test and the exact severity may not be known until further assessment when he returns home.

The 27-year-old bows out of his first Ashes series with six wickets at 47.33, having shown glimpses of his ability without ever asserting himself on the occasion.

Atkinson’s early exit follows the withdrawals of Mark Wood, whose knee problems flared up after the first Test, and Jofra Archer, who sustained a side strain after turning out in each of the first three matches.

All three were in the tourists’ first-choice XI when they hit Australia with a barrage of pace on day one in Perth, but a much changed attack will now finish the series.

No replacements have been called up as England look to reduce the margin of defeat by making it 3-2, with Durham’s Matthew Potts next in line and Surrey’s Matthew Fisher also on hand having previously joined the main squad from the Lions party.

Brydon Carse is set to complete five Tests in a row, though could cede new ball duties, with Josh Tongue continuing after two impressive performances in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Potts has 36 wickets in 10 Tests appearances, averaging 29.44, while Fisher won his only cap against the West Indies in 2022, taking one one wicket for 71 in Barbados.