Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England bowler set for Ashes debut as 12-man squad named for Sydney test

England finally, finally win an Ashes Test in Australia for first time in 15 years
  • England has named a 12-man squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.
  • Matthew Potts is expected to make his Ashes debut, with the Durham seamer being a strong contender due to injuries to other bowlers.
  • Spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been included in the squad, though his return to the playing XI is considered less likely given the expected conditions.
  • England, having already lost the series 3-1, are aiming for a consolation 3-2 scoreline after their recent win in Melbourne.
  • Opener Zak Crawley praised Potts and expressed his excitement about being recalled for the upcoming ODI tour of Sri Lanka, highlighting his ambition to play across all formats.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in