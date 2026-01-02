Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are expected to award Matthew Potts an Ashes debut in the fifth and final Test against Australia, but spinner Shoaib Bashir could make a dramatic return to the side after making the 12-man squad for Sydney.

The tourists have already lost the series, surrendering the urn in record time, but a consolation win in Melboure has reduced the deficit to 3-1, with the two-day shootout setting up the prospect of a morale-boosting 3-2 scoreline.

Potts and Bashir have both been named in a 12-man squad for Sunday’s fifth Test at Sydney, with resources stretched by series-ending injuries to Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson.

Durham seamer Potts is favourite to add to his 10 caps, having last featured in December 2024, and comes with a solid Test record of 36 wickets at 29.44.

The 27-year-old could take the new ball at the SCG, having opened the bowling routinely at Durham, in a move that would allow Brydon Carse to return to a more familiar first-change role.

Opener Zak Crawley, England’s leading run-scorer on tour, gave Potts a glowing review.

“I faced a bit of Pottsy and every time I face him he impresses me,” he said.

“He’s got the heart of a lion, a lot of skill and if he gets the nod this week he thoroughly deserves it.”

open image in gallery Ben Stokes, left, is set to hand Matthew Potts, right, his Ashes opportunity (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

But England have retained the option of calling on Bashir if conditions look likely to offer generous turn.

The 22-year-old has spent the last 18 months as the team’s first-choice spinner but a combination of unhelpful surfaces, modest scores from the top seven and his own middling form in practice have seen him fall out of favour on this trip.

It would take an extreme change of heart for the decision to go his way, with just nine wickets falling to spin in the first four Tests and showers expected across the first two days.

For Crawley, a trip to the SCG offers a chance to reflect on an innings that lit a spark under his career four years ago.

An attacking 77, scored in just 100 balls with 13 fours, proved a significant calling card in a tough trip for England’s top order. He has never fallen out of favour since, despite mixed results.

open image in gallery Zak Crawley shone the last time he batted in a Test match in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“I remember that knock clearly. It was one of my favourite ever knocks, not in terms of the score I got but in the way I played,” he said.

“I spent a lot of time in Sydney in my life, played some grade cricket seasons out here, so I feel comfortable. I feel like I really enjoy playing my cricket in Sydney, so hopefully I can lean on that and create more memories.”

Crawley may have been planning for an extended break at the end of the Ashes but instead found himself handed an ODI recall for the Sri Lanka tour that begins just a couple of weeks after the conclusion of the fifth Test.

And, two years on from his last white-ball appearance, it is a chance he is eager to embrace.

He added: “It’s a massive goal of mine, and always has been, to play across formats. So I’m extremely excited about the opportunity and I’ll give it my best shot.

“I still feel young and fresh so it’s all good for me. I’d play every day if we could so I’ve got no problem with that.”