England issues major complaint about Australia before key game

England take on Australia in their November Test opener at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday
England take on Australia in their November Test opener at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday (Getty Images)
  • England's rugby team has accused Australia of persistent illegal play at the breakdown ahead of their upcoming Test match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
  • England head coach Steve Borthwick reportedly met with match referee Nika Amashukeli to highlight numerous unpunished side entries at the ruck by Wallabies players during the recent Rugby Championship.
  • Concerns were raised regarding player safety and the potential match advantage gained from these infringements, which violate the laws of the game.
  • Neither Rugby Australia nor the Rugby Football Union have issued a comment on the allegations.
  • Separately, Borthwick and his assistant Richard Wigglesworth met with England cricket coach Brendon McCullum to discuss mindset and coaching, ahead of both teams' clashes with Australia.
