England captain Ben Stokes ‘desperate’ to win back the Ashes in Australia
- Ben Stokes has claimed he is “desperate” to lead England to an Ashes series victory in Australia and regain the urn.
- England faces a formidable challenge, having failed to win a single match in their last three tours Down Under, enduring 13 defeats and two draws.
- Stokes aims to join an exclusive group of only five post-war England captains who have won the Ashes on Australian soil.
- The all-rounder has made a timely return to full fitness after a torn shoulder muscle and is prepared to play a crucial role with both bat and ball in the upcoming series.
- Stokes reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to England cricket by signing a new two-year central contract, prioritising national duty over T20 franchise opportunities.