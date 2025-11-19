Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England captain Ben Stokes ‘desperate’ to win back the Ashes in Australia

Ben Stokes is targeting a series win in Australia
Ben Stokes is targeting a series win in Australia (Getty Images)
  • Ben Stokes has claimed he is “desperate” to lead England to an Ashes series victory in Australia and regain the urn.
  • England faces a formidable challenge, having failed to win a single match in their last three tours Down Under, enduring 13 defeats and two draws.
  • Stokes aims to join an exclusive group of only five post-war England captains who have won the Ashes on Australian soil.
  • The all-rounder has made a timely return to full fitness after a torn shoulder muscle and is prepared to play a crucial role with both bat and ball in the upcoming series.
  • Stokes reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to England cricket by signing a new two-year central contract, prioritising national duty over T20 franchise opportunities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in