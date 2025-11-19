Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes has articulated his fervent ambition to join the exclusive group of England captains who have successfully brought home the Ashes from Australian soil.

The formidable all-rounder is set to lead his country in Perth this Friday, tasked with the monumental challenge of reclaiming the urn and reversing a protracted losing streak Down Under.

England’s recent history in Australia paints a stark picture, with the team failing to secure a single victory in their last three tours, enduring 13 defeats and two draws.

Despite this, the current squad harbours a strong belief in their capacity to emulate the success of the 2010-11 side, who triumphed 3-1.

Historically, only five post-war England captains – Sir Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71), and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55) – have tasted Ashes glory on enemy territory.

Of these distinguished leaders, only Illingworth managed to regain the urn from an Australian side already in possession, a feat Stokes now aims to replicate over the coming seven weeks.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes has his sights firmly set on regaining the Ashes ( Getty Images )

Speaking two days before the series opener in front of a sold-out 60,000 crowd, Stokes acknowledged the immense significance of the contest.

"I do understand how big a series this is," he stated. "I’ve come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful."

He continued, emphasising the team’s mindset: "(If we were) playing it down and not really accepting this moment for what it is, I think we would not really understand what the moment is. A lot has been spoken of about the history and how it has gone for England.

“This is our chance to create our own history and it is up to us how that looks. So, yeah, we’re putting it all out there; looking it in the eyes; taking it on; not being afraid of the challenge that we have ahead of us."

While Australian captain Pat Cummins is sidelined for the first Test due to a back complaint, Stokes himself has made a timely return to full fitness following a torn shoulder muscle.

open image in gallery Australia will be without their captain, Pat Cummins, for the first Test (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

The injury occurred in the penultimate match of a thrilling drawn series against India, just as he was reaching the zenith of his powers.

In his final appearance at Old Trafford, he delivered a century and claimed a five-wicket haul – a type of match-winning performance that could prove pivotal if he can replicate it against Australia without further physical setbacks.

Reflecting on that exceptional display, Stokes remarked: "It’s nice taking a five-for and getting a hundred in the same game, that felt pretty good. I’ve come into this series fully taking on that all-rounder role with both bat and ball.

“I’ve worked very, very hard, as I always do, to make sure that when I am playing that I’m able to give that full commitment to that role. I know how much of an impact it makes towards the team and how it balances the side out."

He added: "It all fell together nicely at Manchester for that Test match and if I can do that for five games, things will go alright."

Stokes has consistently pushed his physical limits throughout his career, accumulating a significant toll of wear-and-tear.

However, his recent signing of a new two-year central contract underscores his unwavering commitment to England cricket, opting against the potentially less demanding path of the T20 franchise circuit.

"It was a very easy decision," he affirmed regarding the new deal. "I want to eke everything I can out of this body and I will do that in an England shirt."