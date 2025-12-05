Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England drop five catches as Ashes hopes slip away

What Joe Root's historic first century in Australia means for England's Ashes hopes
  • England dropped five catches on day two of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.
  • Jamie Smith was the first culprit as he put down Travis Head when the Australian opener had only scored three runs - he went on to make 33.
  • Ben Duckett dropped two catches as he failed to hold on to chances offered by Josh Inglis and Alex Carey.
  • Carey was also dropped by Joe Root, while Brydon Carse put down Michael Neser in the closing stages of day two.
  • Australia finished the day on 378-6 as they established a lead of 44 runs after England earlier scored 334 all out.
