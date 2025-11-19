England name much-changed team to take on Argentina
- England head coach Steve Borthwick has named a revised starting XV to face Argentina on Sunday, incorporating several changes due to significant injury upheaval.
- Veterans Elliot Daly and Henry Slade have been recalled to the backline, with Daly making his return after four-and-a-half months out with a broken arm.
- Key players such as Tommy Freeman, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Lawrence, and Jamie George are absent due to injuries, leading to Ben Spencer starting at scrum half and Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker.
- Asher Opoku-Fordjour is handed only his second Test start at tighthead, while Maro Itoje will captain the side for the match.
- Borthwick expects a “fiercely contested Test match” against an emotional and physical Argentina, as England look to build on their 10-game unbeaten run, which includes last Saturday’s victory over New Zealand.