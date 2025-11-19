Elliot Daly and Henry Slade return to England side after injury disruption ahead of Argentina clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran backs Elliot Daly and Henry Slade have been recalled to the England starting side to face Argentina as Steve Borthwick rings the changes after significant injury upheaval.

Daly is in line to make his return to action after four-and-a-half months out with a broken arm sustained on the British and Irish Lions tour, with Tom Roebuck absent due to a foot injury.

He is deployed in a back three that also includes Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Freddie Steward, while 32-year-old Slade will also make his first appearance of November as Fraser Dingwall’s midfield partner after hamstring injuries to Ollie Lawrence and Tommy Freeman. Ben Spencer starts at scrum half ahead of Alex Mitchell.

Up front, Luke Cowan-Dickie takes the place of the injured Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour is handed just a second Test start on the tighthead. Tom Curry and Henry Pollock remain part of a bench unit that once more contains six forwards.

England are unbeaten in their last 10 games after securing a first home victory over New Zealand since 2012 last time out. They are yet to lose at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in 2025.

“Last weekend gave us plenty to build on, and now the challenge is to push our performance further,” head coach Borthwick said.

“Argentina play with emotion and physicality, and they’ve shown they can beat the best in world rugby this year. We know how dangerous they can be, and we are preparing for a fiercely contested Test match.

open image in gallery Henry Slade has returned to the England side ( REUTERS )

“We have felt exceptional support at Allianz Stadium throughout this series. It provides a real lift for the players, and we hope to create lasting memories for our supporters on Sunday.”

A young England side shorn of their Lions contingent beat Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas 2-0 in July. Slade started the first of those games in La Plata, with Spencer, George Ford and Freddie Steward also retained from that backline.

England XV to face Argentina at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Sunday 23 November, 4.10pm GMT: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Alex Coles; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.