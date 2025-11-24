England reject chance to play pink-ball warm-up match ahead of second Ashes Test
- England's cricket team has controversially opted against sending senior players to a pink-ball practice match in Canberra, a decision criticised by figures like Michael Vaughan as "amateurish" following their crushing defeat in the opening Ashes Test.
- Despite an 11-day gap before the day/night second Test in Brisbane, the first-choice squad will remain in Queensland for extra net sessions, with only squad players Josh Tongue, Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts slated to join the England Lions fixture.
- This approach, which contradicts calls for key men to gain experience with the pink ball, reflects head coach Brendon McCullum's decision to back the team's own methods and avoid "packed itineraries of yesteryear".
- Fast bowler Mark Wood publicly addressed the team's mindset, urging teammates to "fight fire with fire" in the upcoming second Test and acknowledging the widespread disappointment among fans.
- The team's unconventional preparation strategy and resolve will now face scrutiny under the floodlights in Brisbane, especially after the England Lions also suffered a significant defeat, further compounding the team's woes.