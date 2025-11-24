Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s cricket team has opted against sending senior players to a crucial pink-ball practice match, a decision that has drawn criticism following their crushing two-day defeat in the opening Ashes Test.

This choice, made despite an 11-day gap before the day/night Test in Brisbane, is seen by many as a significant gamble given Australia’s superior familiarity with the format.

Instead of utilising the upcoming England Lions fixture in Canberra as a competitive tune-up, the first-choice squad will remain together in Queensland.

Only squad players Josh Tongue, Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts are slated to make the trip to Manuka Oval, with the main team focusing on extra net sessions at the Gabba.

The move directly contradicts calls from figures such as Michael Vaughan, who labelled the prospect of not sending key men to experience a floodlit fixture against the Prime Minister’s XI as "amateurish”.

open image in gallery Michael Vaughan said it would be ‘amateurish’ if England didn’t play a warm-up match with the pink ball (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

While head coach Brendon McCullum initially suggested he would be "mulling over the possibility," the final decision reflects the touring team’s clear stance to back their own methods and avoid the "packed itineraries of yesteryear."

This approach is likely to face further scrutiny, particularly after twin batting collapses in the first Test and Australia’s established prowess with the pink Kookaburra.

Amidst the strategic debate, fast bowler Mark Wood has urged his teammates to "fight fire with fire" as they prepare for the second Test.

Speaking on former teammate Stuart Broad’s For the Love of Cricket podcast, Wood became the first player to publicly address the team’s mindset since Travis Head’s brutal century sealed the first Test victory for Australia.

"We’ve been hit pretty hard in round one but we’ve got other rounds to try and throw some back," he told Broad.

"Ultimately we have to stick together because it’s about the end goal, not this one game.

“There has to be a reflection of what went on, to understand the disappointment, but also know we did some good things. Can we take them into the other four games? This is not one, it’s one of five."

He continued: "Australia will have confidence from that win. I know it’s only one guy (Travis Head) who’s played particularly well but as a group that will give them a lift, winning that type of game.

“Their batters will be more confident – can one of them play an innings like that? So it’s up to us to fight fire with fire, come back in and try to knock them over again."

open image in gallery Mark Wood has urged England to ‘fight fire with fire’ after losing the first Test (PA) ( PA Wire )

Wood acknowledged the widespread disappointment among fans, both in Australia and the UK.

"Emotions will be raw for everyone at home when you get close and start believing in the team and have that let down feeling," he said.

"There’s nothing I can say on a podcast that will make people think, ‘oh they’ve solved it, I feel better now’. It’s going to hurt and it should hurt for a few days, the players feel that as well."

Further compounding England’s woes, Andrew Flintoff’s Lions team suffered a chastening eight-wicket defeat to a Cricket Australia XI at Lilac Hill, mirroring the Test side’s struggles.

Opener Josh Inglis put the tourists to the sword with an unbeaten 125, strengthening his case for a Test recall and highlighting the depth of Australian talent, even against an attack featuring international experience including Matthew Potts and Will Jacks.

England’s unconventional preparation strategy and the team’s resolve will now be tested under the floodlights in Brisbane, with the pressure mounting after a bruising start to the series.