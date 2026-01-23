Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England announce Six Nations squad as Steve Borthwick hails ‘exciting potential’

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his Six Nations squad (Ben Whitley/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his Six Nations squad (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England's 36-player squad for the 2026 Six Nations includes uncapped players Vilikesa Sela, Emmanuel Iyogun, and Greg Fisilau.
  • Full-back George Furbank is named in the squad despite an injury-hit season, while lock George Martin is ruled out due to injury.
  • Coach Steve Borthwick emphasised the squad's balance of experience and “exciting potential”, highlighting the need for thorough preparation ahead of the tournament.
  • The team, currently on an 11-match winning streak, will commence their campaign against Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on 7 February.
  • A group of rehabbing players, including Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith, are expected to feature later in the tournament, with the squad assembling in Girona for a pre-tournament training camp.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in