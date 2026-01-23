Uncapped trio included as England reveal Six Nations squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uncapped trio Vilikesa Sela, Emmanuel Iyogun and Greg Fisilau have been called up to the England squad for the 2026 Six Nations.

Bath prop Sela provides tighthead depth and could press for a debut with Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour injured, while No 8 Fisilau has forced his way back into Steve Borthwick’s selection on the back of strong form for Exeter Chiefs. Iyogun appears to be the beneficiary of a foot injury to Fin Baxter, who is set to miss the first round of the tournament.

Full-back George Furbank is included despite an injury-hit season, with the Northampton captain hoping to earn a first England cap since 2024, while there are five centre options in a competitive fight for midfield places, along with a rehabbing Ollie Lawrence.

A settled selection reflects England’s strong recent form. Borthwick’s side enter the Six Nations on an 11-match winning run, and open their campaign against Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 7 February.

“We’ve picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership and exciting potential,” said Borthwick.

“The margins in the Guinness Six Nations are incredibly fine so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly, and make sure we’re ready to perform.

“If we prepare well and keep demanding the highest levels from one another, it puts us in the strongest possible position when the Championship begins.”

open image in gallery Steve Borthwick has named his Six Nations squad ( Action Images via Reuters )

Alongside Lawrence, who has a knee injury, and Baxter, flanker Ben Curry, fly half Fin Smith – who has a calf issue - and wing Tom Roebuck are named in a list of rehabbing players. All are expected to feature at some point during the tournament. Lock George Martin is ruled out through injury, with Arthur Clark returning to Borthwick’s second row options.

England’s 36-player squad, and the rehab group, will assemble in Girona next week for a pre-tournament training camp.

England 36-player training squad

Props: Ellis Genge, Emmanuel Iyogun, Bevan Rodd, Joe Heyes, Vilikesa Sela, Trevor Davison.

Hookers: Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Theo Dan.

Locks: Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Alex Coles, Arthur Clark.

Back rows: Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Henry Pollock, Sam Underhill.

Scrum halves: Ben Spencer, Alex Mitchell, Jack van Poortvliet.

Fly halves: George Ford, Marcus Smith

Centres: Fraser Dingwall, Seb Atkinson, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade.

Back three: Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Cadan Murley, Freddie Steward.

Rehab: Ollie Lawrence, Fin Baxter, Fin Smith, Ben Curry,

Not considered for selection: Oscar Beard, Charlie Ewels, Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Adam Radwan, Will Stuart,