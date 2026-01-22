Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are eyeing a first Six Nations title since 2020 as Steve Borthwick prepares to unveil his squad for the 2026 championship.

Borthwick’s side arrive on a run of 11 consecutive victories that began in round two of last year’s tournament, with hopes high that they can build on a strong year and mount a challenge.

It is a demanding schedule, though, with just two home games and tricky trips to Edinburgh and Paris, along with a meeting in Rome with an improving Italy.

Ireland in round three also shapes as a pivotal fixture with the Six Nations schedule slightly condensed, and the England head coach must contend with a number of injuries and selection questions in key areas despite recent success.

Here are five things to look out for as Borthwick names his squad:

Problems at prop

Having looked an area of developing strength after the autumn, three injuries instead make prop something of a problem position for Borthwick. Will Stuart’s ruptured achilles and Asher Opoku-Fordjour’s untimely setback leave the England head coach without two of his top three tightheads, making Joe Heyes perhaps his most important cog entering the campaign, while loosehead Fin Baxter is likely to miss the first game at least as he works his way back to full fitness.

open image in gallery Joe Heyes looks a vital figure for England ( PA Wire )

The good news for England is that Ellis Genge is in flying form at Bristol, and the prop cupboard is not as bare as it might have been after the retirements of Joe Marler and Dan Cole. Likely to fill the tighthead void are Trevor Davison, who has plenty of nous and toured the Americas last summer, and one of Vilikesa Sela or Afolabi Fasogbon, members of the same World Cup winning Under 20s crop as Opoku-Fordjour. Fasogbon is probably further along in his development though has endured some second season problems with Gloucester struggling in the Prem – both are viewed by the England set-up as having high potential.

The midfield mix

open image in gallery Max Ojomoh impressed against Argentina in November ( PA Wire )

The make-up of the midfield will have a bearing on much of the rest of the England side. There could be as many as six live contenders for starting shirts named in Borthwick’s squad: Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall, Max Ojomoh and Tommy Freeman.

Freeman’s development as a centre is a long-term project for player, club and country, and his recent form at Northampton suggests that England might be wise to utilise him in the 13 shirt he wore against Australia in November. Freeman’s work-rate, lateral mobility and defensive decision-making are well liked in the outside centre channel, although Ollie Lawrence showcased his strengths in the win over New Zealand.

Is there still a role for Slade? The veteran has been outstanding for Exeter all season; Dingwall’s glue-like qualities might equally be favoured. Ojomoh’s assured start against Argentina indicated his blend of distributing acumen and carrying punch, while uber-athlete Atkinson impressed just about everyone on tour last July.

Back three balance

open image in gallery Tom Roebuck enjoyed a strong 2025 ( PA Wire )

The possible deployment of Freeman in the centres may simplify the situation on the right wing, where Tom Roebuck would surely continue given his prowess as a kick retriever and the importance of the aerial contest in the game now. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso feels a certain starter, too, with Henry Arundell pushing probably for a peripheral role.

Do not rule out Elliot Daly continuing to be prominent, particularly with two-back benches in vogue, and the left-footer could even start at full-back. George Furbank might be the ideal occupier of that position but has endured a wretched injury run, while Marcus Smith is, right now, probably likelier to wear No 15 than No 10. Freddie Steward’s hard work to develop his skillset has left him as the man in possession.

Lock stocks

open image in gallery Alex Coles (right) and Chandler Cunningham-South (left) are lock options ( PA Wire )

George Martin appears set to miss the Six Nations having not featured for England since 8 February last year, leaving them short of second row heft. Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum are well established as the preferred locking duo, and Alex Coles has begun to translate his Northampton form into more impactful international performances.

Beyond the trio, the landscape is rockier – Chandler Cunningham-South is seen as a lock option, although has had limited game time at the position, while Charlie Ewels returned as a steady head at the end of November. It is indicative, though, that even with Borthwick utilising a bench strategy that often involves bringing on five forwards together, England’s nominal lock replacement has generally been used sparingly – Ted Hill played 12 minutes across two appearances in last year’s Six Nations, while Cunningham-South’s involvement against the All Blacks amounted to three minutes.

World Cup looms into view

open image in gallery Former England captain Jamie George will retire in 2027 ( PA Archive )

Borthwick has indicated that he will now only be putting time into players that he feels can play a role at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with time now tight to get caps into the core of that squad. It may mean a tricky call or two is looming: Daly was given strong backing to make it in November, and Slade appears set to extend his Exeter contract to target a tilt at the tournament. Jamie George has gone a step further and announced his retirement nearly two years before it might happen – the hooker remains a top set-piece operator and leader.

The repairing of the talent pathways by the RFU means that talent seems to be emerging from every orifice, mind. It may be too soon for a Noah Caluori or Kepu Tuipulotu to supplant older options but things can change quickly; at this time last year, Henry Pollock was looking ahead to an U20 Six Nations.