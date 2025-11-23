England survive late Argentina scare as Max Ojomoh underlines new-found strength

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The impending budget may provide grim portents over the economy’s prospects but for England’s rugby team, the signs of growth are clear. With a win over Argentina, Steve Borthwick’s ever-more impressive side completed 2025 unbeaten on home soil and rolling into the Six Nations on a run of 11 consecutive victories; after last year’s winter of discontent for English rugby, a Christmas of greater cheer beckons despite an imperfect performance here.

For the first time since 2016 and the heady early days of Eddie Jones, four southern hemisphere sides have come to Twickenham in November and sent back over the equator beaten. If New Zealand last week was England’s defining challenge of a Quilter Nations Series in which they avoided international rugby’s biggest beast, South Africa, this win over an Argentina team full of threat was nonetheless another showing to illustrate England’s progress.

Not that it came easily at all. This was a thumping tussle of a Test match in which Argentina roared back to within a point in a second half rally that caused plenty of angst around Twickenham – but having found ways to lose in the final quarter a year ago, this evolving England once again, just about, steered their way safely home.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

A cold-eyed, confident, commanding win this was not but England plough on. The depth that the head coach had said he would develop in time during darker days is now coming into the light, as centre Max Ojomoh showed here. Were any of Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence or Fraser Dingwall fit, he would not have been involved here; had Seb Atkinson, a fellow summer tourist, not suffered an untimely injury, he might not have made England’s wider squad.

open image in gallery Max Ojomoh ( David Davies/PA Wire )

But as is becoming habit for those on the fringes, he stepped in and stepped up in a brilliant opening 25 minutes in which he created and scored a try to take England to a lead that they did not quite relinquish. There is a lot to like about the 25-year-old, who has sufficient playmaking ability to have started this season at fly half for Bath but carries the solid frame one would expect of the son of former England flanker Steve Ojomoh. His balancing of brains and brawn proved vital in creating a crucial try for Henry Slade, which made the difference in the end despite Argentina threatening a heist in the final moments.

That first quarter was characterised by English efficiency and Argentine profligacy. Three times Argentina ventured into advanced territory and came away without points, while Santiago Carreras – on briefly while Tomas Albornoz underwent a head injury assessment – hit the woodwork with a simple penalty that should have got the visitors on the board.

By then, though, England were already 10 points to the good and about to add seven more. Where their opponents toiled, the hosts took their chances – first through George Ford’s accurate drop goal, then via two bright bits of play from second-capper Ojomoh. The centre had Argentina, partly, to thank for his first England try: Ben Spencer’s high hoist and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s chase caused chaos, with the scrambling Pumas only succeeding in pawing the ball to Ojomoh, who raced away.

If there was a stroke of fortune about his try, Ojomoh’s assist for England’s second was pure class. George Ford appeared to have taken the side the wrong way having earned penalty advantage at the scrum and soon changed tack, correcting the direction of England’s attack. By then, Argentina had rushed up into the Ojomoh’s face but there was space beyond them, accessed by a pinpoint crosskick that Feyi-Waboso collected and ran in. Somewhere in the stands, father Steve would have worn a beaming smile – though without being uncharitable to Ojomoh senior, the assumption must be that Max inherited his kicking game from his mother.

open image in gallery Henry Slade and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso both scored ( Getty Images )

Albornoz, back amongst things, registered three points for Argentina; Ford passed up three from the tee himself, before Luke Cowan-Dickie fumbled with the line in sight after a powerful English lineout drive to prevent a 14-point lead growing further.

Scotland had found last week, though, that even 21 points can be a dangerous lead against these deadly Pumas, and the hosts here soon found their advantage cut significantly. A sloppy start to the second period saw Argentina punch over through Justo Piccardo with England soft and slow after the resumption, before strikes from Albornoz and Carreras whittled the lead down to a single point.

England, so certain and secure in the second half this season, were faltering; even old reliable Ford was errant with a drop goal. Who would get them going? Why Ojomoh, of course, thumping over the gain line on to his fly half’s pass and then flicking a deft back door offload to Henry Slade. Iron fist; velvet glove, and seven English points as the centres combined.

open image in gallery Argentina roared back and threatened to snatch victory ( Getty Images )

A more precise Ford penalty provided a little extra breathing room, space for which they were grateful when Rodrigo Isgro gave Argentina late hope. A penalty in front of the posts in Argentina’s final assault would surely have been slotted otherwise; as it was, the visitors had to kick to the corner. Charlie Ewels disrupted the lineout, Ben Earl gleefully gathered, and England clung on. It ended in a scrap that spilled down the tunnel but for England, the winning run continues.