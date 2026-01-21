Jamie George sets retirement date after signing final contract with Saracens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie George has signalled his intention to retire after the 2027 Rugby World Cup by signing a one-year deal with Saracens rugby.

The former England captain has renewed with his boyhood club for the 2026/27 season, with Saracens confirming that the hooker will bow out of the game later that year.

George has made more than 300 appearances since making his debut in north London as a teenager, and remains a key figure for Steve Borthwick’s national team after winning his 100th cap last year.

The 35-year-old has featured on three British and Irish Lions tours and appears set to target a tilt at the World Cup after his 17th and final season in a Saracens shirt.

“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one club man," he said. "Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

"Having joined the club as a 14 year old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

"I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement. I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season - I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.

open image in gallery Jamie George is set to bow out of rugby after 2027 ( Action Images/Reuters )

"It has been an absolute honour to live out my childhood dreams. I have created so many special memories and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more to come.”

An immensely popular figure for club and country, George was elevated to the England captaincy at the start of 2024 by Borthwick before losing the role a year later. He remains a key lieutenant to skipper Maro Itoje, though, and started the wins over Australia and New Zealand in November.

Borthwick is due to name his squad for the 2026 Six Nations at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Friday, with England opening their campaign at the ground against Wales on 7 February.