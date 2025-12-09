Saracens confirm George Martin signing as England lock leaves Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saracens have confirmed the signing of George Martin from Leicester Tigers.

The lock will join the north London club at the end of the season after rising through the academy at Welford Road in a significant switch for the England rugby international.

Martin had been the subject of significant interest with his contract with Tigers due to expire. The 24-year-old missed England’s autumn fixtures due to a shoulder injury, and is yet to feature for his club in this campaign having made just 15 appearances for Leicester over the last two seasons.

He is nonetheless a statement signing for Saracens, who had been seeking a standout addition to the back five of their pack after confirming the departure of Tom Willis to France next year.

They were heavily linked with New Zealand international Hoskins Sotutu, who is now eligible for England three years on from winning the last of 14 New Zealand caps but appears bound for Newcastle.

Martin has so far won 21 England caps and produced an impressive performance against South Africa rugby in the semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

George Martin (with scrum cap) has impressed for England

“George is a highly driven young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club,” Mark McCall, director of rugby at Saracens, said. “His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”

Leicester had offered Martin a new contract but had been unable to agree terms with the forward. The 24-year-old was part of a strong academy generation at Tigers, with Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet and Emeka Ilione all contemporaries to have signed fresh terms with the club over the last 12 months.

Saracens, meanwhile, have also been connected with the signature of Wales scrum half Tomos Williams, out of contract at Gloucester at the end of the campaign.