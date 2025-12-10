Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England brutally sledged on the beach after disastrous start to the Ashes

Ben Stokes posed for pictures with Australian radio hosts as they sledged the England cricket team
Ben Stokes posed for pictures with Australian radio hosts as they sledged the England cricket team (Mix FM)
  • England's cricket team was humorously 'sledged' by two local radio hosts while on a planned break in Noosa, Queensland, following their second Ashes Test defeat.
  • Broadcasters Archie Arenson and Henry Bretz from 927mixfm approached the squad dressed in cricket whites, holding signs that read “For sale, moral victories” and “Bazballers anonymous, free counselling”.
  • England captain Ben Stokes posed for a photograph with the radio hosts, whose station later released an extended clip of their search for the team.
  • The team's break was a decision by head coach Brendon McCullum, who suggested the players had “over-prepared” before falling 2-0 behind in the series.
  • England must win all three remaining matches, starting with the third Test in Adelaide on 17 December, to reclaim the Ashes, a comeback only achieved once before from a 2-0 deficit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in