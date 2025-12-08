Brendon McCullum demands strong response from England to rescue Ashes campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum, has issued a stark warning to his side, insisting they must not display a "glass jaw" as they battle to salvage their Ashes campaign.

With defeats in Perth and Brisbane, the tourists find themselves 2-0 down with three Tests remaining, and the window for a comeback is rapidly closing.

The predicament echoes England’s 2023 home series, where they recovered from a similar deficit, only to be denied an outright victory by persistent rain at Old Trafford.

McCullum is now demanding a fierce response when the series resumes in Adelaide next Wednesday, cautioning that any sign of fragility could prove fatal.

"You don’t get to feel sorry for yourself if things don’t work out. You have to get up and go again," McCullum stated.

"You come to this country and have a glass jaw, you have no chance. You have to be strong, tough, and you have to get on with it. Ultimately, you can’t afford to flinch when you come down here.

“This is not a country to start doubting yourself or to walk away from the challenge. You don’t get to feel sorry for yourself in this game. I don’t do feeling sorry for yourself."

Brendon McCullum insists Ben Stokes and Co cannot feel sorry for themselves after a difficult start to the Ashes

McCullum previously courted controversy by suggesting England had “overtrained” before their challenging Gabba encounter, maintaining his belief that five consecutive net sessions were excessive.

The team has three practice slots scheduled in Australia, but not before a planned break on the Sunshine Coast, specifically in Noosa.

While this period will be devoid of catching drills or in-depth technical analysis, captain Ben Stokes has indicated that crucial discussions will take place to strategise a path forward.

These discussions are expected to address selection concerns, with players such as Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse facing scrutiny over their recent performances.

Wholesale changes are largely impractical given the composition of the 16-man squad, but management must assess which players are best equipped to rebound.

Jacob Bethell is on standby as a reserve batter, having scored 71 in the England Lions’ recent defeat to Australia A, while Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts serve as spare quick bowlers.

Pope, who has spent much of the past year under pressure, was responsible for two disappointing dismissals in Brisbane.

While he could potentially be sacrificed to inject fresh impetus, McCullum suggested such a decision is far from finalised.

Ollie Pope is under pressure after struggling for runs in Brisbane

"Popey has been number three. He’s done well. He’s averaged 40-odd for us and he’s our number three here in Australia," he affirmed. "I’ve stressed that we have the squad that we’ve got. There’s no sense looking elsewhere.

“We’re comfortable with what we’ve got. We’re right here, we’re confident in everyone, and that hasn’t changed. We’ve just got to find ways to go to get ourselves back into this contest."

McCullum also offered his backing to wicketkeeper Smith, who has averaged 13 from four innings on tour, dropped a straightforward catch, and pulled out of another.

"Smudge had a tough game, didn’t he? This one, probably highlighted by how good (opposite number) Alex Carey was behind the stumps," he commented.

"He’s a flair player and he likes to approach the game in a simple way but he works very hard on his game. He also has the courage and conviction.

“It doesn’t guarantee everything but I’m sure he’ll appreciate the conditions in Adelaide with the boundary sizes and the pitch."