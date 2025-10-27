Surprise faces in England squad for Autumn Nations Series
- England has announced a 36-player squad, comprising 19 forwards and 17 backs, for the upcoming Quilter Nations Series.
- Teenage winger Noah Caluori, 19, from Saracens, has been included after his impressive five-try performance in a recent Gallagher Premiership match.
- The squad also features Harlequins back rower Jack Kenningham, who is yet to earn an England cap, and the return of Tom Curry.
- England will commence the series on 1 November against Australia at Twickenham, followed by matches against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick highlighted the team's focus on preparation for a "fiercely-competitive series" and anticipates a strong challenge from Australia.