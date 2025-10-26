Noah Caluori named in England squad for Quilter Nations Series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenage winger Noah Caluori has been included in the England squad for their upcoming Quilter Nations Series.

The 19-year-old was named in last week’s training squad as an additional player as part of a development agreement with Saracens and is now part of the 36-player squad for the autumn internationals.

Caluori made headlines earlier in October after scoring five tries for Saracens in their 65-14 Gallagher Premiership victory over Sale.

The squad consists of 19 forwards and 17 backs and there is also an opportunity for Harlequins back rower Jack Kenningham, who is yet to win a cap for England, while Tom Curry is also named.

England kick off the series with a clash against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on November 1 and will face Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina later in the month.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks.

“Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely-competitive series.

“Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world.”

England squad:

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Guy Pepper (Bath), Henry Pollock (Northampton), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath), Noah Caluori (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Tom Roebuck (Sale), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester).