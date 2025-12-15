Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England make just one change for third Ashes Test against Australia

England have brought in Josh Tongue for the third Ashes Test
England have brought in Josh Tongue for the third Ashes Test (Getty Images)
  • England have recalled Josh Tongue to their squad for the must-win third Ashes Test in Adelaide, replacing Gus Atkinson in the pace attack.
  • Spinner Shoaib Bashir has again been omitted from the team, despite the Adelaide pitch being expected to favour slow bowlers.
  • Will Jacks retains his place as the designated spinner, a decision widely interpreted as a significant vote of no confidence in Bashir.
  • Tongue's return follows his strong performance in the 2023 Ashes, where he took five wickets at Lord's, including dismissing Steve Smith twice.
  • Bashir has struggled for rhythm since arriving in Australia, with poor performances in warm-up matches and against Australia A.
