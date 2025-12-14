Brendon McCullum: England have dealt with Australian hostility well on Ashes tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum has praised his England squad for the way they have reacted to the off-field “hostility” that has followed them in Australia.

Television broadcaster Channel 7 claimed on Saturday that one of its camera operators was “physically confronted” by a member of England’s security detail as the team were followed at Brisbane airport.

It was the latest example of the local media presenting a thorn in the touring’s team’s side, following the reams of derogatory headlines, photographers trailing players on days off and even a drone despatched to monitor a round of golf in Perth.

At one stage, captain Ben Stokes was asked by a political correspondent if he wished to apologise to the people of Queensland after being snapped riding an e-scooter without the mandatory safety helmet.

McCullum understands the glare of the spotlight that accompanies a series like the Ashes and feels England have held up admirably thus far.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal but hopefully it’s been dealt with and everyone’s able to move on,” he said of the airport episode.

“We know when you come to Australia there’s a lot of eyeballs. There’s a lot of intensity and scrutiny on everything you do. I feel like we’ve managed ourselves pretty well throughout this tour.

“There is hostility. My wife’s Australian, I know the Australian people very well. There is hostility early but once you break that down, it’s always good fun and you end up getting respect.

“I thought the boys were outstanding over the last week we’ve had. They’ve been engaging with a lot of locals and everyone was in good spirits. There was some good banter flying both ways and I think everyone treated that with the respect it deserved.

“The music stops at some stage in everyone’s careers, right, and you don’t get that scrutiny anymore. Speaking as a player who’s stepped away from the game, you do miss it.”