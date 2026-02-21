What you need to know about the England vs Ireland clash
- England are set to host Ireland in a pivotal Six Nations round three fixture at Twickenham on Saturday 21 February, with kick-off scheduled for 2.10pm GMT.
- Both nations are aiming to bounce back from earlier championship defeats; England lost to Scotland, while Ireland, after an opening loss to France, secured a win against Italy.
- England's team features Henry Pollock making his first Test start at number eight, Tom Curry's promotion, and captain Maro Itoje earning his 100th cap for his country.
- Ireland's starting line-up sees Jack Crowley at fly-half, alongside the return of key players including Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, and Jamison Gibson-Park.
- The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV1, with coverage commencing at 1pm GMT, and will also be available for live streaming via ITVX.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks