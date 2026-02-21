Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England host Ireland in a crucial clash in round three of the Six Nations.

Steve Borthwick’s side suffered a major blow to their hopes of challenging for the title with defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield, snapping a 12-match winning streak that began during last year’s championship.

Ireland, too, know that they cannot afford another defeat having been beaten by France on the opening weekend, though they overcame a tricky test against Italy in round two.

The visitors were narrowly beaten on their last visit to Twickenham as Marcus Smith slotted a late drop goal, and another tight affair could well be in store.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Ireland?

England vs Ireland is due to kick off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday 21 February at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Henry Pollock will make his first Test start for England as part of a reshuffled back row that also includes Tom Curry, similarly promoted from the bench. With Pollock at No 8, Ben Earl slides across the openside, while there is a positional switch in the backline, too: Tommy Freeman moves out to the wing and Ollie Lawrence is brought into midfield.

Captain Maro Itoje will win his 100th cap for his country, becoming the ninth Englishman to reach the mark. Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith provide backline cover on a six/two bench.

Jack Crowley starts at fly half for Ireland with Sam Prendergast left out of the matchday squad entirely after a difficult day against Italy. Experienced figures Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park all return to the starting side, while Garry Ringrose is fit to feature despite an injury scare last week and resumes his midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey.

Somewhat surprisingly, there are just five forwards on the bench with no place for last week’s debutant Edwin Edogbo or Cormac Izuchukwu, impressive on the flank. Ciaran Frawley provides fly half, centre and full-back cover with Tommy O’Brien a wing option among the replacements.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Henry Arundell, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Sam Underhill; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Ireland XV: 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Robert Baloucoune; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Tommy O’Brien.