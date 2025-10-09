The England stat that highlights the strength in depth Tuchel has at his disposal
- England secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly match at Wembley.
- Goals for England were scored by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka, showcasing the team's attacking prowess.
- Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England displayed renewed momentum and depth, with no players from Chelsea, Liverpool, or Manchester United starting for the first time since 1992.
- Tuchel's philosophy focuses on building a cohesive team rather than solely relying on individual talent, a strategy he compared to the New England Patriots.
- The win highlighted England's strong competition for places and increased menace on the ball, providing a new flavour as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.