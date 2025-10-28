England Women return to winning ways with win over Australia
- England secured a 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia at a sold-out Pride Park, marking a return to winning ways after their defeat to Brazil.
- Goals for England were scored by Aggie Beever-Jones and Lucy Bronze in the first half, with Georgia Stanway converting a late penalty.
- Australia's Alanna Kennedy was shown a red card in the first half for bringing down Alessia Russo, leaving the Matildas with 10 players for most of the match.
- The celebratory win was overshadowed by an injury to England striker Michelle Agyemang, who was stretchered off the pitch after going down clutching her knee.
- The victory also marked England's first clean sheet in six games, as they comfortably defeated an Australian side seeking revenge for their World Cup semi-final loss.