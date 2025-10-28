Lucy Bronze nets birthday goal as England foil Australia revenge mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England returned to winning ways in the second game of their homecoming tour with a 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia at a sold-out Pride Park.

Australia were out for revenge following their World Cup semi-final loss to the Lionesses a couple of years ago but England cruised to a win and a first clean sheet in six.

England were looking to bounce back from their defeat to Brazil just three days ago and they did it in commanding style against the Matildas, who played the majority of the contest without Alanna Kennedy after her red card.

open image in gallery Alanna Kennedy, left, pulls back England’s Alessia Russo to earn a red card (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been accused of starting slowly recently but they could not be faulted this time in a first half dominated purely by the two-time European champions with goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Lucy Bronze, on her 34th birthday.

A celebratory evening was rather marred as striker Michelle Agyemang was taken off the field on a stretcher after she went down clutching her knee before Georgia Stanway rounded off victory with a late penalty.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton returned to the side after she missed the Brazil game with injury and debuts were handed to full-back Taylor Hinds and midfielder Lucia Kendall.

The Lionesses thought they hit the front in the 13th minute when Beever-Jones had the ball in the back of the net but the offside flag cut celebrations short.

Australia had a mountain to climb as they were forced to play 71 minutes with a player less after Kennedy brought down Alessia Russo who was through on goal just outside the box.

England took advantage straight away to make the breakthrough.

Beever-Jones’ initial free-kick was blocked by the wall but Bronze sharply turned the ball back to her and she ferociously struck past Mackenzie Arnold from distance.

England were firmly in control of proceedings before the red card but Wiegman’s side were now fully in the driving seat – Keira Walsh was next to have a go but Arnold stopped England from doubling their lead.

Australia made a rare foray forward and could have equalised when Sam Kerr diverted the ball on target from a tight angle but Hampton had to block behind for her first piece of action.

For all of England’s dominance though, they had to be wary of Australia’s threat on the counter, with Kerr’s tame shot easily dealt with by Hampton.

The Lionesses inevitably grabbed their second five minutes before the break as Ella Toone cut the ball back for Bronze on the penalty spot who stroked beyond the helpless Arnold.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze, second right, scores England’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

England went in search of more in the second period and Kendall went close to a debut goal when her header bounced off the top of the crossbar.

Arnold was twice brought into action to stop England from extending their advantage, she was on hand to stop Beever-Jones and Stanway.

There was concern for Euros star Agyemang who went down in a lot of pain off the ball – clutching her knee – and had to be carried off on a stretcher with applause from everyone around Pride Park.

England made it three at the death when Stanway blasted in a late penalty after Katrina Gorry brought down Missy Bo Kearns inside the box.

PA