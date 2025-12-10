Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England announce opponents for two pre-World Cup friendlies at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel is happy with England’s opponents for two friendlies before the World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Thomas Tuchel is happy with England’s opponents for two friendlies before the World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England will play two friendly matches at Wembley Stadium against Uruguay and Japan in March 2026.
  • The Three Lions are scheduled to face Uruguay on Friday 27 March and Japan on Tuesday 31 March.
  • These fixtures are part of England's preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
  • The games represent the final opportunity for players to impress manager Thomas Tuchel before the 26-man World Cup squad is selected.
  • Tuchel expressed satisfaction with the choice of opponents, noting both Uruguay and Japan are top-20 ranked teams from outside Europe.
