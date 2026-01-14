UK Sport chief issues warning over British athletes competing at the Enhanced Games
- UK Sport's Director of Performance, Dr Kate Baker, expressed profound sadness regarding British athletes' decisions to join the controversial Enhanced Games, which permits performance-enhancing drugs.
- Baker stated that the Enhanced Games, scheduled to hold its inaugural event in Las Vegas this May, is in "direct opposition" to the values of UK Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic movement.
- Olympic silver medallist Ben Proud and former Team GB sprinter Reece Prescod are among the British athletes who have announced their participation, drawing criticism from their respective national governing bodies.
- While acknowledging athletes' financial pressures, Baker warned that participating could render them ineligible for future UK Sport funding or competing for Team GB, depending on individual sport federations' rules.
- The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has condemned the Enhanced Games as a "dangerous and irresponsible project" that undermines the core values of sport, despite the significant financial incentives offered to participants.