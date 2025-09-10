Olympic medallist Ben Proud becomes first Briton to join Enhanced Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic swimmer Ben Proud has become the first British athlete to jump ship to the controversial Enhanced Games.

Proud, 30, won silver in the 50m freestyle at Paris 2024, an event he is also a former world and European champion in.

However, he has now committed to an event which allows athletes to take performance-enhancing drugs banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

This means he will be unable to compete in any event under swimming’s world governing body World Aquatics, which includes future Olympic Games.

“My ambition has always been to be the fastest man on the planet,” Proud said in a release Wednesday.

“I want to focus on performance at its highest level and challenge myself in new ways.

“The Enhanced Games gives me that chance — to test the limits of human potential with the tools and possibilities of our time.”

The Enhanced Games were launched conceptually in 2023, which sees only substances approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed to be taken. This is different to the list Wada allows for elite athletes.

Wada have blasted the event, branding it a “dangerous and irresponsible project” that “puts athlete safety at serious risk and fundamentally undermines the core values of sport”.

Their inaugural competition will take place in Las Vegas in May 2026 and will award $250,000 to the winner of each event, as well as a prize of $1m for whoever can break the world record of the 100m track sprint and 50m freestyle.

Proud will compete in the latter event, with his current personal best (21.11s) sitting two-tenths of a second off the world record set by Cesar Cielo Filho in 2009.

A statement from Aquatics GB, swimming’s governing body in the United Kingdom, said: “Aquatics GB is immensely disappointed in Ben Proud’s announcement to sign with the Enhanced Games. Aquatics GB, along with our partners, stand firmly behind the values and principles of clean sport and condemns Ben’s decision in the strongest terms. A further statement will be issued in due course.”