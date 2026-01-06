Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Enzo Maresca breaks silence following swift Chelsea departure

'I love Liam Rosenior, he's amazing!' - Andrey Santos lauds new Chelsea boss
  • Enzo Maresca issued his first public statement since his departure from Chelsea on New Year's Day after 18 months in charge.
  • His exit was reportedly due to disagreements with the club's hierarchy, despite leading them to Uefa Conference League and Club World Cup victories.
  • In an Instagram post, Maresca thanked Chelsea fans and players, expressing his peace at leaving the club in a strong position and cherishing the trophy triumphs.
  • Liam Rosenior, from fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, has been swiftly appointed as Maresca's successor at Stamford Bridge.
  • Maresca has been linked with the Manchester City manager role, though Pep Guardiola recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in