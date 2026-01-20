Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ethan Nwaneri set to leave Arsenal on loan

Ethan Nwaneri is set to join Marseille on loan (John Walton/PA)
Ethan Nwaneri is set to join Marseille on loan (John Walton/PA)
  • Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri is closing in on a loan move to French club Marseille.
  • The 18-year-old has been limited to just six Premier League appearances this season.
  • According to Fabrizio Romano, Nwaneri is expected to join Marseille on loan with no buy option and the deal is close to being agreed.
  • If the move to Marseille goes through, Nwaneri will work under former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.
  • It is understood that Mikel Arteta views working with De Zerbi as an ideal move for Nwaneri’s development.
