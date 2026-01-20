Ethan Nwaneri set to leave Arsenal on loan
- Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri is closing in on a loan move to French club Marseille.
- The 18-year-old has been limited to just six Premier League appearances this season.
- According to Fabrizio Romano, Nwaneri is expected to join Marseille on loan with no buy option and the deal is close to being agreed.
- If the move to Marseille goes through, Nwaneri will work under former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.
- It is understood that Mikel Arteta views working with De Zerbi as an ideal move for Nwaneri’s development.